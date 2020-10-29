Margaret (Peggy) E. Hogan Mariani, 79, passed away October 20, 2020 at the Hospice House in Ruskin, Florida. Peggy was a longtime resident of Schenectady, NY before moving to Ruskin, FL. Peggy was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and Mildred Elle Business School. Daughter of Patrick F. Hogan and Marion L. Hogan. Mother to Brian Hogan; sister of Mary Lou Cooper, Bernard Hogan (Rita) of Riverview, FL, John Hogan, and the late Patrick Hogan Jr. and had many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private.



