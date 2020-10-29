1/
Margaret E. "Peggy" Mariani
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret (Peggy) E. Hogan Mariani, 79, passed away October 20, 2020 at the Hospice House in Ruskin, Florida. Peggy was a longtime resident of Schenectady, NY before moving to Ruskin, FL. Peggy was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and Mildred Elle Business School. Daughter of Patrick F. Hogan and Marion L. Hogan. Mother to Brian Hogan; sister of Mary Lou Cooper, Bernard Hogan (Rita) of Riverview, FL, John Hogan, and the late Patrick Hogan Jr. and had many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved