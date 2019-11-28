|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Eckerson, 96, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Peggy was born and educated in New Jersey and went on to attend Columbia University in NYC and Berkeley Secretarial School in New Jersey. She was very proud of being the Executive Secretary for Exxon Company, W.R. Grace Company in New Jersey and Peniel Bible Conference in Lake Lazerne. Peggy was married to her beloved husband Rowland Wayne Eckerson for 44 years prior to his passing on November 6, 2015. She was an avid volunteer for City Mission of Schenectady and 2 Billy Graham Crusade's. Peggy loved the Lord and Savior and was a member of the Duanesburg Reformed Presbyterian Church. Left to cherish her memory is her stepdaughter, Dawn Behrens (the late Richard); grandchildren, David, Laura and Rachel Behrens; good friend, Keith Austin; sister-in-law, Marjorie Eckerson and nieces, Peggy Anne Lutz and Rebecca Eckerson. A calling hour for Peggy will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be next to her husband, Rowland at Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy's name may be made to City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019