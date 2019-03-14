Margaret Edwardsen passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on March 9, 2019. Margaret grew up in the town of Canajoharie, where she met the love of her life Fritz picking strawberries on the farm. After marrying Fritz she moved to Schenectady, where she was a dedicated employee of GE for over 25 years. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and all of her former canine companions; as she was an avid dog lover. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Fritz Edwardsen and son, Roy Edwardsen. She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn (Mike) Brown of Debary, FL, and her daughter-in-law, Mary Edwardsen of Hope Falls, NY. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Dawn Edwardsen, Melissa Edwardsen, and Jeffrey (Tricia) Edwardsen of Schenectady, NY; Brooke (Brian) Pierotti of Scotia, NY; and Jennifer Brown, Eric Brown, and Christine Brown of Debary, FL. She was also blessed enough to have many great-grandchildren and a wonderful friend and neighbor Donna Karrow DiPietro. There will be no calling hours at this time. Services will be at Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary