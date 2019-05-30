Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilborn Temple
161 Jay St.
Albany, NY
Margaret Emily Dees Sandifer, born July 17, 1928 in Mechanicville, New York, entered into eternal rest in Royal Palm Beach, Florida on May 10, 2019. She grew up in Hudson, NY and spent the majority of her adult years in Albany and Schenectady, NY. Margaret was a member of Refreshing Springs COGIC for 40 years and remained active in the community until relocating to Royal Palm Beach. A memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wilborn Temple, 161 Jay St, Albany, NY. Left to cherish her memory: only daughter, Authorine Boone; granddaughters, Andrea and Paula Boone, and a host nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 30, 2019
