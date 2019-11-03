|
Margaret G. Pauzé (nee: Greene), 75 of Glenville passed away peacefully with her family by her side, while serenaded by her life-long crush Johnny Mathis. Born in Schenectady on December 21, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Marcus and Margaret Mulvihill Greene of Scotia. She was a '61 graduate of Scotia-Glenville H.S. and received an Associate's degree from S.C.C.C. She married Denis R. Pauzé at St. Joseph's Church in Scotia on June 12, 1965. She was a devoted mom to her three boys, who some say were both her greatest achievements--and most difficult challenges! After successfully taming her own kids, Margaret devoted more than two decades to helping children find safe foster homes at Northeast Parent and Child Society. She was a longtime communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, and never wavered in her faith. She cherished summers with her family at camp on Galway Lake, adored her eight grandchildren (who knew her affectionately as Gammu), enjoyed raking leaves, of all things, and rarely let 4 o'clock pass without a cold Miller Lite. Always in a stem glass. She joins her sister, Mary Fraenckel, in heaven. Left to remember her infectious laugh are her grandchildren: Noah, Joshua, Lucy, Denis, Keating, Jack, Julia and Annabell; her sons Denis Pauzé MD (wife Linda), Michael Pauzé and Daniel Pauzé MD (wife Karyn); and Denis R. Pauzé Sr, along with several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 6th at 10 a.m. from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd. Glenville with Rev. Jerome Gingras officiating. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to call on the family Tuesday from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Glenville. The Pauzé family prefers memorial donations be made honoring Margaret to: Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center. Interment will be at West Charlton Cemetery. Online condolences expressed at GLENVILLEFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019