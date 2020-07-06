Margaret (Peggy) Greene Gaines, a long-time resident of West Charlton, died June 28, 2020 at the Ellis Hospital after saying good-bye to her loved ones. Born in 1931 in Rochester, Minnesota, Peggy graduated from the Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn. She then went to Vassar College where she received her degree in 1952. Peggy continued her education at Yale University with a Masters in Chemistry in 1954. Peggy and George L. Gaines, Jr were married August 22, 1954 at the Cadman Memorial Church in Brooklyn. Peggy and George put down roots in West Charlton, where she lived for almost 60 years. After George died in 1994, Peggy continued to live in the house that she loved and spent many hours tending the gardens and maintaining the grounds. She moved to the Glen Eddy in 2019. Peggy actively participated in educational, social and civic endeavors, including being a member and President of the Galway Central School Board and founder of the Galway School Volunteer Reading Program. She was President of the Junior League of Schenectady and was the Saratoga County Representative of the New York State Citizens Information Service and member of the County Community Services Board and Mental Health Board. She joined the Queen's Fort in 1987 and always enjoyed their camaraderie, the meetings and get togethers. Peggy worked for many years as a buyer at the Craft Studio in Amsterdam, NY. Later she made a career change and became a Real Estate Agent where she received several awards, including being a Coldwell Banker Sterling Award winner 4 years in a row. Peggy was a gracious and warm person with many friends. She loved helping people and having her whole family come for holidays and weekends. She was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Plauth of Stanford, CA and survived by a sister, Nancy Schubert, of Richmond, MA. Peggy is also survived by three children (Robin, George and Elizabeth) and four grandchildren, Sarah and Maggie Coupland, who live in Canada and Gregory and Alex Gaines, who live in New England. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or the West Charlton United Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Peggy's life will be held in the spring of 2021.