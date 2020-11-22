1/
Margaret I. Ring
Margaret Irvine Ring, 96, of Schenectady, NY passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 with family by her side. Margaret resided at the Schenectady Center Nursing and Rehab facility for the past 5 years. She was born October 2, 1924 in Schenectady, NY where she was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Mount Pleasant HS and worked for the General Electric Corporation following graduation. Margaret married the late Lawrence Ring in 1947 and they lived together in Rotterdam, NY for 53 years before his passing. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Bridge, golfing and going to lunch with friends. Her favorite pastime was spending summers at her camp on the Great Sacandaga Lake where she was a member of the Overlook Beach club since 1937. She was pre-deceased by her husband Lawrence Ring, her daughter Pamela Angelozzi, her brother John Irvine and nephew Bradford Irvine. Margaret is survived by her daughter Deborah Nunes (Garry) of Parlin, NJ; son-in-law Levio Angelozzi of Schenectady; grandchildren Michael Angelozzi (Noelle) of Schenectady; Jennifer Salvo (Jeff) of West Chester, PA; Nicole Wentraub (Jay) of Niskayuna; and Kevin Nunes (Abbey) of Poolesville, MD; 9 great grandchildren Gianna, Vincenza and Gemma Angelozzi; Chelsea and Ivy Salvo; Wesley and Savannah Wentraub; and Benjamin and Emery Nunes; Also, her niece Liz (Irvine) McGinnis and many friends. Due to the current COVID19 climate, in an abundance of caution, DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home will hold a private burial service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that any contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 22, 2020.
