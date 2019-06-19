Margaret Metcalf Long, age 72, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Gateway House of Peace. She was born on November 6, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Wallace H. Metcalf and Elizabeth Ward Metcalf. Margaret was a 2nd grade schoolteacher in the Shenendehowa Central School District for many years prior to retiring in 2001. She loved teaching and she had a delivery that was both gentle and powerful for each of her students. She had a special gift in making every lesson incredibly interesting and profoundly important to each student. Margaret's number one hobby was her love for sewing, in which she could easily spend eight hours a day sewing. She also loved knitting, hand crafts, vacationing in the Adirondacks, water skiing, camping, boating, and flower gardening. Margaret is survived by her loving husband Douglas Long of 51 years; daughters, Jennifer Bashant, Patricia Anne (Timothy), Kristen Pidgeon; brother, Wallace Metcalf Jr. "Skip"; sisters, Barbara Metcalf-Hemm, Patricia Glider (David); brothers-in-law, Richard Long, Daniel Long (Julie), David Long (Susan); grandchildren, Benjamin, Ava, Samuel (Bashant), Taylor, Avery (Anne), Logan (Pidgeon) and many friends who will miss her dearly. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Saratoga Springs, United Methodist Church, 175 5th Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Niskayuna Reformed Church Cemetery, 3041 Troy Schenectady Rd, Niskayuna, NY 12309 following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Margaret can be made to the Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland Street, Ballston Spa., NY 12020. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary