Margaret M. "Peggy" Burke, age 82, of Schenectady, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was full of life and energy, and a friend to many. She was a graduate of Manual Training High School in Brooklyn, NY. She studied Italian at Schenectady County Community College, and recently traveled to the Holy Land. She worked for many years at Mohawk National, later Fleet Bank. She was a communicant of St. Mary's and St. John the Evangelist Churches in Schenectady for over 40 years. She was an animal lover, cherishing and rescuing many cats in her neighborhood. Peggy loved spending time with her family (cousin Ruth) and friends (especially Joyce and Louise). She was a film lover. She was passionate about family, spending her youth with extended family, especially Aunt Elizabeth in Dayton, and Aunt Hedwig "Hatty," as well as more recently being the loving, energetic "Aunt Peg" to Sarah and Edward Kohl, and all of the Thurber family. She was a friendly, caring neighbor. She is survived by her nephews, Daniel Kohl and Timothy Kohl, and his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Sarah and Edward. She is also survived by a niece, Ruth Andrews and a cousin, Ruth McNeil and their families. She was predeceased by her sisters, Thomasine Andrews and Elizabeth Kohl; and brother-in-law, Harold Kohl. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin Saturday, March 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The funeral home will be open from Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. for those who wish to call. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care given her by Ellis Hospital and her neighbors Sue and Kevin Daley, and Chris and John Preville. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to National Right to Life, 512 10th Street NW, Washington, DC 20004. Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019