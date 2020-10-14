1/1
Margaret M. Miranda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret M. Miranda, 95, of Brickyard Road, died Tuesday morning, Oct 13th, in the safety of her home, after an extended illness. Born in Mechanicville, May 20, 1925, daughter of the late George and Mary Ontkush, "Marge" was a 1943 graduate of Mechanicville High School. She worked at General Electric in Schenectady, until she and her husband began raising her family. After her children were grown and on there own, she was a seasonal employee for the NYS Dept of Tax and Finance for some years. For many years, she and family would spend summers at Star Lake, NY, a place very dear to her and family. "Marge" loved the company of her family and friends, enjoyed traveling throughout her life with those family members and friends. "Marge" was a graceful lady, loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was always looking to offer anything she had to others. She was a genuine and caring friend to so many. She will always be remembered and deeply missed. A communicant of Assumption-St. Paul Church, an auxiliary member of the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge, "Marge" just enjoyed entertaining others. Sadly she was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Louis J. Miranda, who died in 2007, her sons Louis J. Miranda, Jr and David Miranda, and her daughter Diane Nelson and brother Edward Ontkush. Survivors include her daughter Margaret and David DeVoe of Saratoga Springs, son Robert Miranda of Mechanicville and daughter-in-law Julie Miranda. Grandchildren: Karen and David DeVoe, Jr, Allison Karcher, Sarah Hines, Paul and Mark Miranda, Amy Cremo and Daniel Nelson, along with great grandchildren: Elena, Sydney, Noah, Paige, Jack, Emma, Abby, Leanna, Ava, David and Grayson, along with a number of nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at noon at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 No. Main St, Mechanicville with burial to follow at Saratoga National Cemetery. Due to Pandemic concerns, there will be no formal viewing and family would welcome all to Mom's Mass. Social distancing and mask wearing will be implemented. In lieu of flowers, rememberances may be made to the P.A. Miranda Scholarship, Clifton Fine School, Star Lake, NY 13690. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
All Saints on the Hudson Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved