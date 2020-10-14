Margaret M. Miranda, 95, of Brickyard Road, died Tuesday morning, Oct 13th, in the safety of her home, after an extended illness. Born in Mechanicville, May 20, 1925, daughter of the late George and Mary Ontkush, "Marge" was a 1943 graduate of Mechanicville High School. She worked at General Electric in Schenectady, until she and her husband began raising her family. After her children were grown and on there own, she was a seasonal employee for the NYS Dept of Tax and Finance for some years. For many years, she and family would spend summers at Star Lake, NY, a place very dear to her and family. "Marge" loved the company of her family and friends, enjoyed traveling throughout her life with those family members and friends. "Marge" was a graceful lady, loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was always looking to offer anything she had to others. She was a genuine and caring friend to so many. She will always be remembered and deeply missed. A communicant of Assumption-St. Paul Church, an auxiliary member of the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge, "Marge" just enjoyed entertaining others. Sadly she was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Louis J. Miranda, who died in 2007, her sons Louis J. Miranda, Jr and David Miranda, and her daughter Diane Nelson and brother Edward Ontkush. Survivors include her daughter Margaret and David DeVoe of Saratoga Springs, son Robert Miranda of Mechanicville and daughter-in-law Julie Miranda. Grandchildren: Karen and David DeVoe, Jr, Allison Karcher, Sarah Hines, Paul and Mark Miranda, Amy Cremo and Daniel Nelson, along with great grandchildren: Elena, Sydney, Noah, Paige, Jack, Emma, Abby, Leanna, Ava, David and Grayson, along with a number of nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at noon at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 No. Main St, Mechanicville with burial to follow at Saratoga National Cemetery. Due to Pandemic concerns, there will be no formal viewing and family would welcome all to Mom's Mass. Social distancing and mask wearing will be implemented. In lieu of flowers, rememberances may be made to the P.A. Miranda Scholarship, Clifton Fine School, Star Lake, NY 13690. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
