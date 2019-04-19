Margaret Ostermann, 92, of Barton Hill Road, Schoharie, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12th in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Ostermann was born April 13, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of William and Margaret (Degel) Delmage. She attended school in Brooklyn and Manhattan graduating in 1944 from Washington-Irving High School. She began her working career at Morgan Guarantee in NYC and later, received her LPN degree and worked for the former Eden Park Nursing Home retiring in 1988. She married Henry A. "Red" Ostermann on September 1, 1946. He predeceased her on May 3, 2007. Margaret was a communicant of Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church in Middleburgh, the former St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Schoharie and "KITS" and also enjoyed her quiet time reading. Survivors include her four children, Thomas M. (Cynthia) Ostermann of Black Diamond, WA, Henry J. (Barbara) Ostermann of Boise Idaho, Margaret M. Ostermann of Schoharie and Irene W. Ostermann of Schoharie; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by all of her siblings. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22nd at the Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main St., Schoharie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Valley RC Church, 111 Wells Ave., Middleburgh followed by interment in the Old Stone Fort Cemetery in Schoharie. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Ostermann to: Scho-Wright Ambulance Service, PO Box 325, Schoharie, NY 12157 OR Our Lady of the Valley RC Church, 111 Wells Ave., Middleburgh, NY 12122 OR Joshua Project, PO Box 413 Middleburgh, NY 12122. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Margaret's family. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary