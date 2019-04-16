Margaret R. Curtis, 98, died at Saratoga Hospital on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1920 in Ballston Spa. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Emma Rendo. Margaret worked as a secretary for General Electric in Schenectady, NY. She enjoyed painting landscapes and gardening. Margaret loved cats. She adopted cats from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter in Ballston Spa. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Curtis, who died on January 18, 1993; her sisters, Louise Kuon, Alma Bradley and her grandson, Jason Lewandusky. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Lewandusky of Ballston Spa; her grandson, Sean Lewandusky of Ballston Lake; her great-grandson, Nicholas Lewandusky of Ballston Spa; her sister-in-law, Virginia Sack of Burnt Hills, several nieces and nephews. Services will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Committal service will follow at Ballston Spa Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in Margaret's name may be made to Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. For directions or to light a candle, visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary