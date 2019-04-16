Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mevec Funeral Home
224 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret R. Curtis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret R. Curtis Obituary
Margaret R. Curtis, 98, died at Saratoga Hospital on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1920 in Ballston Spa. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Emma Rendo. Margaret worked as a secretary for General Electric in Schenectady, NY. She enjoyed painting landscapes and gardening. Margaret loved cats. She adopted cats from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter in Ballston Spa. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Curtis, who died on January 18, 1993; her sisters, Louise Kuon, Alma Bradley and her grandson, Jason Lewandusky. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Lewandusky of Ballston Spa; her grandson, Sean Lewandusky of Ballston Lake; her great-grandson, Nicholas Lewandusky of Ballston Spa; her sister-in-law, Virginia Sack of Burnt Hills, several nieces and nephews. Services will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Committal service will follow at Ballston Spa Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in Margaret's name may be made to Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. For directions or to light a candle, visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now