Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Dr. Margaret Sanders Obituary
Dr. Margaret McKenna Sanders, 92 of Albany died peacefully on Monday October 7, 2019. Widow of Arthur Sanders. She leaves a stepdaughter, Drue Sanders( Paul Gregory) of Albany whom she called her daughter and a brother, Edward F. McKenna ( Mardie McKenna) and many loved nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews . Predeceased by a brother, John McKenna. Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 19th at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 10 North Main Avenue in Albany. Calling hours are from 1-3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
