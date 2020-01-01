|
|
Margaret Lewis Smith, 91, passed away in the presence of her loving family on December 30th, 2019. Margaret was born in Steuben NY on March 11th, 1928 to the late William W. Lewis and Winifred I. Lewis. She graduated from Holland Patent High School in 1946, and later earned her associate degree from Stephens College in Columbia Missouri. After graduating from college, she worked for the Dean of Admissions at Colgate University, followed by working for Griffith Airforce Base. While raising her family, she went back to work and had a fulfilling career as an Administrative Assistance for G.E./KAPL. Margaret and her late husband Stephen were married in Stittville, NY on June 27th, 1953, their marriage lasted 65 years. Together they raised 5 children who will all miss her dearly. Spending time with family and friends was what she cherished most in her life. Margaret and Steve enjoyed camping and spending time in the Adirondacks. She had many lifelong friends through church and neighborhood whom she often socialized and played cards with. In her later years, Margaret looked forward to her winters on Anna Maria Island, Florida. As a devout Christian, the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church and her church family were an important part of her life. She served as the church secretary when her children were young, and as the church historian for several years. Along with her parents and her husband, Margaret was predeceased by her brother, William J. Lewis. Margaret is survived by her loving children Virginia (James) Burke, Eric Smith, Diane Margaret Simonds, Jean S. Devlin and Lawrence James (Jodi) Smith; and her beloved grandchildren Lindsay and Ashley Burke, Rachel Simonds, Ryan and Samantha Devlin and Drew (Alyssa) and Tyler Smith, and great granddaughter, Genevieve Smith. Margaret also had strong ties to extended family: Her sister in law Trish Lewis, nieces Carrie (Glen) Livernois and Krisanne (Bill) Bayer, and nephews Michael (Monte) Durnin, and Stephen (Laurie) Durnin. The family would like to extend a thank you to the caring staff at Home of the Good Shepherd and to Jean Taormina, Sherry Williams and Tammie Betti for their kind dedication to our mother. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday January 3, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY 12019. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday January 4th, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 Route 50, Burnt Hills, N.Y. Spring interment will be in Townsend Cemetery in Utica, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Burnt Hills UMC and the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza Suite 405 Albany, NY 12205. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Margaret's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020