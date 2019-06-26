Margie K. Carlson, 98, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Kingsway Nursing Home with her loving family by her side. Margie was the daughter of the late Frank and Katherine Lenhart and was the devoted wife of her late husband, Roland, for 70 years. Margie and Roland were active members of Grace Lutheran Church where they supported many Church activities. They enjoyed their time camping with family and friends, participating in the Benedict Dance Group, and they were avid bridge players. Above all else, Margie loved bringing the family together for birthdays, holidays, and special occasions. Margie is survived by her daughter, Linnea Potter; sons, Phillip Carlson (Karen), John Carlson (Sharon), and Eric Carlson (Donna). She is also survived and loved by 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a great-grandson. Calling hours will be held at New Comer - Latham Chapel, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, New York on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A service will follow. Burial will follow the service at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery located at 2501 Troy Schenectady Rd., Schenectady, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the and Hospice. A special thank you to the staff of Kingsway Nursing Home for their kindness and care. To leave an online message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary