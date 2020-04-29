|
Marguerite A. Soulia "Sammy", 80 passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1939 daughter of the late Ernest and Harriett Peek. She was a devoted mother and doting grandmother. Her greatest wish was to spend her final days in her home of 55 years. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Soulia- McGeoch (Michael), Kelly Shear (Ken); grandchildren, Kelsey, Kiley, Katey and Kenny Shear; sisters, Mary Waikas, Ruth Reek (John), Jody Denton (Art); brother, George Peek (Donna), Tim Peek (Lori); her beloved dog Sissy and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Gary Peek, Marilyn Alex, Eleanor Shipp (George), Tom Peek, Ernest Peek. For those wishing to honor her memory please perform a gesture of kindness. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID 19 all services will be private.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020