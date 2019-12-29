|
Marguerite Keil Maurer, 101, went to be with Jesus eternally on October 30, 2019. Born June 25, 1918, she grew up in Harrison, NY, was high school class Valedictorian, and excelled at Grand Central School of Art. She then worked as a jewelry designer, aircraft design draftsperson during WWII, architectural renderer—and resourceful homemaker. A loving, supportive wife and mother, she married John W. Maurer two weeks after the war. She was active at First Presbyterian Church (Schenectady) during their 41 years in Colonie, NY, and Chambersburg Bible Church during their 20 years in Chambersburg, PA. She also painted well into her nineties, exhibiting with the Colonie Art League/Schenectady Art Society in NY and Franklin County Art Alliance/Waynesboro Studio Club in PA. Widowed in 2009, Marguerite moved to Arlington, VA, in 2013. She was a positive, forward-looking woman of faith with a sweet smile and disposition. Survived by three children and their families, Marguerite and John's ashes will be at Arlington National Cemetery. We thank the Lord for them. More narrative is at www.cunninghamfuneralhome.net/obituary/marguerite-keil-maurer/
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019