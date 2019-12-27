|
Marguerite Mae Resue, age 87, died peacefully on Christmas Eve by the light of her Christmas tree at home. She was born on October 15, 1932 in Schenectady, NY and was the daughter of the late William and Marion Kingsland. Marguerite had lived on Main Street in Ballston Lake for over 60 years. She worked a long and fulfilling career in food service at St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady. She also did quite a bit of in-home daycare and after retiring she worked at Northland Transportation and Parsons daycare. She loved the Yankees and chatting on the phone to make sure her friends were watching the game. Most Friday nights she could be found at the Malta Speedway cheering on her favorite driver. She felt everything that came from Boscov's was "the best stuff ever!!" Marge was a regular attendee at East Glenville Community Church. Marge's greatest joy was her family. She was her grandchildren's biggest fan! She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Resue; loving mother of Robert (Lupi) Resue, Gary (Debbie) Resue, Eleanor Styno and Michael Resue; wonderful grandmother of Jennifer (Tim) McElroy, John (Noreen) Styno and Dana Resue; adoring great-grandmother of Hazel and Jade Styno and Lucas McElroy; her dear sisters, Louise Peek, Elsie Gagliardi and Gladys (Harold) Cath and her sister-in-law, Eleanor (Don) Simmons. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews that she enjoyed spending time with. Marge was blessed to have many family and friends who checked in with her frequently and the family would like to thank you all for your love and support. Marge was predeceased by her siblings, Ruth Lewis and Henry Kingsland, and several brothers and sisters-in-laws. All are welcome to attend calling hours on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. A service will conclude the calling at 3 p.m. Spring interment will be in Jonesville Cemetery. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Mrs. Resue's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019