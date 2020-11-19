1/
Marguerite "Peggy" Petrosky
1932 - 2020
On November 17, 2020, Marguerite "Peggy" Petrosky (88) completed her work on earth, and was called home to begin her new life in heaven. Peggy is survived by her best friend, soulmate and husband, Joseph Petrosky of Saratoga Springs; daughter Carol Costen; son Joseph W. Petrosky; her sister Tiny Allen of Saratoga Springs, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Mary Ilgen, brother, John Ilgen, sisters, Ruth Petrosky and Charlotte Wagner. Peggy's favorite times were spent, together with her husband, working in their gardens. She enjoyed traveling around the states as well as visiting other countries with her family. Peggy has a special place in her heart for all animals. Peggy had battled Alzhemers since 2002. For the past 7 1/2 years, she was a resident of Wesley Nursing Home. Her family would like to thank the staff of Wesley for the care support and compassion they provided. A special thanks to Trudy Cholewinski for educating our family about the disease, and proving tips to make it easier for both Peggy and her family. Carl Picioccio, for his compassion, care and support that he showed both for Peggy and our family, from the day she was admitted, and continued until the day she past. Elgin Gunther, for taking such great care of her, making her comfortable, keeping the family informed and for showing empathy and support to all of us. The staff of 2 Victoria and 3 Springs were amazing. We would also like to thank Hospice for the support and care they provided. Their compassion and empathy for Peggy and the family helped, during this very difficult time. Funeral services for Peggy will be privately held with her immediate family. Friends and relatives who would like to take part in her services, please visit Peggy's obituary at www.burkefuneralhome.com, a link will be available to view the service at 11 a.m., Friday morning. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to either the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern NY or the Saratoga County Animal Shelter. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
visit Peggy’s obituary at www.burkefuneralhome.com, a link will be available to view the service
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
November 18, 2020
Joe i am so sorry to hear about Peggy. prayers sent to you and the family. Rosie from the transfer station.

Rosie Bovee
Friend
November 18, 2020
Joe and family- My condolences to you.
Karen Flewelling
Friend
November 18, 2020
Joe, Carol & Joey - my prayers & love are with you. Peg was an inspiration & wonderful role model. Her love for family is something you can treasure & know she is with you always. May the Good Shepherd lead you through the grieve knowing your wife & Mom is at peace in His care. Treasure the wonderful memories. Love, JoAnn
JoAnn Hughes
Friend
November 18, 2020
To Peggy's Family and Friends,
May peace and comfort find you during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
