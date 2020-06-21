Maria A. Uribe, 50, passed away June 16, 2020. Born August 30, 1969 in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Alberto Torres Jiminez and Rosa Amelia Medina Alvarez. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Juan Carlos Torres and Luis Alberto Torres Medina. Maria is survived by daughter Kathia Michelle Pizarro (fiancé Ozias Murphy), sons Jose and John Marrero, grandchildren Samir Flores, Knyle Murphy, Angelique Marrero her sisters Rosa M.Torres Medina, Luz E. Torres Medina, Ana C. Torres Medina, brothers Sandro Torres Medina, Jose A. Torres Medina ,nieces and nephews, godson Jayden E. Torres, and Santa Melendez who was second mother to Maria for many years, best Friends Sonia Nieves & Yvette Vega who assisted with caring for Maria until her final days and many many other dear friends to Maria. Calling hours will be held Wednesday June 24 from 1-4pm, with a service at 4pm at Refreshing Spring COGIC, 327 Georgetta Dix Plaza, Schenectady, NY 12307.



