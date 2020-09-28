Maria Angelina Barratiere Vitallo, 49, passed away on Wednesday September 23, 2020. She is survived by her children Tyler, Isabella and Olivia, her parents Bob and Anna Barratiere, her brothers Bob and Jim, her nieces, nephews, many other family members. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held Wednesday, September 30th at 1pm at Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery, Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam. Maria will be greatly missed and everyone who knew her knew that Maria is great. Online condolences at www.rossiditorofuneralhome.com.