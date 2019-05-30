Maria J. Gilberti Lawless, 99, passed away on Saturday afternoon, May 25 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. Born in Scotia, Maria was the daughter of the late Toni and Rosario (Veglia) Regano and adopted daughter of the late Carl and Julia Veglia. A former teacher in the Schenectady Adult Education System, Maria was a member of St. Gabriel's Church, a member of the Rotterdam Lions Club and a volunteer for the blind, the Ladies of the Rotterdam Elks and the Rotterdam Democratic Club. Predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Gilberti in 1971 and William Lawless in 2017, Maria was also predeceased by a daughter, Julie Devlin and a brother, Richard Veglia. She is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Droms (William) of Alexandria, VA and Carla Diamond (John) of Centreville, VA; sisters, Claudia Karaszewski of Florida, Judy Urano of Roanoke, VA and Norma Rumph of Arizona; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday morning, May 31st from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave., Schenectady followed at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg Street, Schenectady where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. To leave a message or a condolence for Maria's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 30, 2019