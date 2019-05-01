Maria Maynard, 56, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Maria lived life full of energy, with a positive attitude, perseverance, humor and a determination to always win. Maria was born November 24, 1962 to Frank and Emma (Bovino) LaCoppola. Maria is survived by her loving husband, Dan; her mother, Emma, her children, Ricky (Heather) Sutton, Kayla (Charles) Martin and Danny. She was known as Mana to four grandchildren, Isabella, Anthony, Charli and Franki. Maria is also survived by two brothers, Joseph (Linda) and Peter (Denise) LaCoppola, B-I-L Todd Best; a niece and nephews, along with a huge network of dear friends. Maria was a 1980 graduate of St. Johnsville High School and received an associate's degree from Herkimer County Community College where she was an Academic All American, a bachelor and master's degrees from SUNY Oneonta, and a certification in Gifted Education from UConn. Maria was especially proud of her work as a teacher and was loved and admired by every student she had the privilege of working with. Maria was a terrific athlete and her natural athletic ability and competitiveness allowed her to excel across multiple sports. She embodied the principles of sportsmanship which carried over to her children's success in sports and would travel anywhere to watch her children and grandchildren play. Maria was larger than life with a huge heart and her energy brightened every room. She loved like no other and she was passionate about everything she did. Once you met her, you were a friend for life. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Celebration of Life which will be held Friday, May 3 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the OESJ High School Gymnasium, 44 Center Street, St. Johnsville, NY followed by a brief memorial prayer service. In addition, there will be a special celebration of Maria's time as a teacher at the Glen Worden Elementary School library in Glenville, NY on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Brave Will Foundation, 371 Schauber Rd., Ballston Lake, NY 12019, an organization she was highly committed to and served tirelessly to support. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to the Masonic Lodge), 20 Bridge St., St. Johnsville, NY. 518-568-7040. Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 1, 2019