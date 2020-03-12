|
Maria Panetta Palleschi, 88, entered peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven on March 10, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family. Maria was born in Panetta, Fontechiari, Province of Frosinone Italy on October 7, 1931, a daughter of the late Andrea and Teresa Panetta. Maria married the love of her life, Pierino Antonio Palleschi on October 19, 1952. She and her young family immigrated to Toronto in 1960 and in 1970 they joined the rest of her family in Schenectady, New York. Maria worked as a master seamstress for Ursula of Switzerland where she brought many beautiful designs to life. After many faithful years, Maria put down her needle and thread and began working for the New York State Office of General Services. Because of this transition, she was able to devote more of her time to her grandchildren, who were her absolute joy and what she considered her main purpose in life. Known to many as Mamma Maria, she provided kindness and love to everyone she would meet. To know Mamma Maria was to love her. The simplest things would bring a smile to her face, whether it was saying a friendly hello during one of her many walks throughout the neighborhood or travelling to new and exciting places with her family. Mamma Maria could always be found in her apron, ready to cook a delicious meal at a moments notice. She also enjoyed keeping her Italian traditions alive by making homemade wine and sausage. Many a time were spent around the dining room table, feasting on wonderful pasta and wine and singing Italian folk songs. Her beautiful voice will be forever cherished and greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Pierino Antonio Palleschi; cherished granddaughter, Gina Marie Palleschi and her dear brothers, Paolo (Anna), Dante (Giovanna), Domenico and Franco Panetta. Here to cherish her memory are her loving children, Rossana (Anthony) Ferrari, Mario (Michelle) Palleschi and Giancarlo (Lori) Palleschi; her adoring grandchildren, Anthony (Dan Wynn), John (Evandro Cossuol) Ferrari, Angela (Robert) Ferrari-Antoniak, Christopher, Matthew, Alex, Gabrielle (Alex Treiber), Robert and Michael (Amber) Palleschi; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Antonietta (Alberto) Martino, Gina (Virginio) Bianchi; sister-in-law, Marianne Panetta. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Mamma Maria's family would like to personally thank the special angels that guided her to heaven: Erin, Penny, Mary-Jo, Maria, Cathy, Hank, Cathleen, Marlo and Tracy from Glendale Nursing Home. Tracy and Susie from Hospice and Claudia and Donna. The family would also like to thank the staff and many volunteers of Glendale Nursing Home and Hospice, for the loving care shown to our beautiful Mamma Maria during her stay. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with Mamma Maria's family on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A funeral mass will follow at 12 p.m. Entombment will be held in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. To remember Mamma Maria in a special way, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. For online guestbook, more information and directions, please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020