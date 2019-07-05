Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
2001 Route 9
Round Lake, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Gervais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Gervais

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Gervais Obituary
Marian Gervais, 85, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. They had been together camping as they had yearly for the past 51 years in the weeks leading up to the 4th of July. Marian was a loving "professional mom", grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her home, her precious Hunter, sitting on the deck in the evening with a glass of wine, rocking on her swing, and listening to her birds. She enjoyed playing bridge with the International Bridge Group, gardening, and loved entertaining and cooking for all. She was a member of Corpus Christi Church for over 50 years and enjoyed serving at the church food pantry with her friends.  Marian was predeceased by her loving husband, Norman. She is survived by her sons, Norman (Catherine) and Michael; daughters, Lenore (Marvin), Shari (Michael) and Bonnie; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Nicole), Norman (Amber), Nick, Philip, Laura (Cody), Carolyn (Matthew), Andy and Ben; great-grandson, Jack, and a great-granddaughter on the way.  We would like to sing "Rock me Mama" to you; we hope you are dancing with Dad and enjoying "God's most perfect food", oysters. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9 a.m. Monday, July 8 at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9, Round Lake. Burial will follow in Jonesville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marian to the Mayo Clinic Spinal Cord Injury Research Program. https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donate
Published in The Daily Gazette from July 5 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now