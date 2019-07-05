Marian Gervais, 85, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. They had been together camping as they had yearly for the past 51 years in the weeks leading up to the 4th of July. Marian was a loving "professional mom", grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her home, her precious Hunter, sitting on the deck in the evening with a glass of wine, rocking on her swing, and listening to her birds. She enjoyed playing bridge with the International Bridge Group, gardening, and loved entertaining and cooking for all. She was a member of Corpus Christi Church for over 50 years and enjoyed serving at the church food pantry with her friends. Marian was predeceased by her loving husband, Norman. She is survived by her sons, Norman (Catherine) and Michael; daughters, Lenore (Marvin), Shari (Michael) and Bonnie; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Nicole), Norman (Amber), Nick, Philip, Laura (Cody), Carolyn (Matthew), Andy and Ben; great-grandson, Jack, and a great-granddaughter on the way. We would like to sing "Rock me Mama" to you; we hope you are dancing with Dad and enjoying "God's most perfect food", oysters. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9 a.m. Monday, July 8 at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9, Round Lake. Burial will follow in Jonesville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marian to the Mayo Clinic Spinal Cord Injury Research Program. https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donate Published in The Daily Gazette from July 5 to July 6, 2019