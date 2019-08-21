|
Marian L. Wallard, 89, of Schenectady, beloved wife of the late Charles C. Wallard passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in Schenectady on October 1, 1929, she was the daughter of the late William L.J. and Leola (Disbrow) Banden. Marian was married to Charles C. Wallard on October 10, 1954, and the two had a devoted union of 61 years prior to his passing on November 2, 2015. Marian was a Principal Stenographer with the NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicle in Albany for 23 years, retiring in 1987. She was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Colonie Elks Lodge #2192. Marian was also an avid bowler and loved traveling with her late husband and family. Marian is survived by her son, Charles C. (Marianne E.) Wallard II of Guilderland; her three cherished grandchildren, Garrett and Steven Wallard, and Kimberly (Tony) Palma; as well as her adored great-grandsons, Nicholas and Anthony. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl L. (Wallard) Barton and her sister, Beverly Banden Wallard. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham with services at 12 noon in the funeral home with the Rev. John Phillippe officiating. Interment will take place with her beloved husband Chuck in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019