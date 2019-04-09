Marian N. Clark, age 96, residing in Gold Canyon, AZ since 2010, passed away on April 4, 2019 in Apache Junction, AZ. Born in Charlton, NY on May 29, 1922, she was the daughter of Cora and Louis Nelson. She attended schools in Galway and Schenectady, NY, graduating from Schenectady Vocational School in 1941. Before moving to Arizona, Marian had been a long-term resident of Charlton, NY where she and her husband, Warren, raised seven children. She was an active member of the West Charlton Presbyterian Church, Galway Seniors Group and was an avid gardener. For several years she was a volunteer at the Burnt Hills Library. She also enjoyed personal travels with her eldest daughter, Joan, and son-in-law, Ted Mendelson, which included frequent trips to California. Marian was predeceased by her husband, Warren, in 1996 and her daughter, Cathy Higgins, in 1994. She is survived by her daughter, Joan (Ted) Mendelson of Gold Canyon, AZ, Kent(Nancy) Clark of Scotia, NY, Mark (Kathy) Clark of Griswold, CT, Jim Clark of Galway, NY, Patty (Blaine) Smith of Galway, NY, and Tim (Debbie) Clark of Ballston Spa, NY; grandchildren, Eric and Ryan Clark of Ballston Lake, NY, Jenny (Jim) Albarelli of Galway, NY, Nick Smith of Galway, NY, Kent (Rebekah)Clark, Jr. of Hudson, NY, Kurt (Kelly) Clark of Schenectady, NY, Jon Higgins of Medford, MA, Jill (Gabriel) Rivera of Costa Mesa, CA, and Tim Mendelson of Beverly Hills, CA; great-grandchildren, Avery Albarelli, Devin and Kayde Smith, Andrew and Megan Clark, and Nick Rivera; siblings, Janet DeLargy of Niagara Falls, NY, Helen Stoddard of Schenectady, NY, and Edith Sparks of Rocky Mount, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 12 at the West Charlton Presbyterian Church, 1331 Sacandaga Road, Charlton. Burial will follow in West Charlton Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marian to the . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary