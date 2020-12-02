1/1
Marian Tate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Therese Tate, age 86, passed away on November 29, 2020. She was born in Utica, NY on September 5, 1934, daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve Jerzykiewicz. Marian was the beloved wife of William Wohlleber. Marian was happiest when she was surrounded by her loved ones. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her interests included, traveling the world with her husband, Bill, gardening, reading, puzzles and crafting. She had a real sense of style. One of her favorite pastimes was spending Sunday afternoons with Alice, her sister and best friend. They never missed a good sale! Her smile could light up a room and she will be remembered as a woman of beauty, elegance and grace. Marian's memory will live on in all who loved her. Adored by her 5 children, Michael Tate (Mary Beth), Robyn Magee (Stephen), Lisa Field (Terry), Casey Huber (Joe), and Allyson Peek (Rick). Survived by the father of her children, Frank A. Tate, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn, Joseph, Alexander, Ryan, Michael, Emily, Dylan, Kristen, Nicholas, Scott, James and Bryan. Best sister to Alice Sullivan (Thomas) and the late Joseph Jerzykiewicz, Jr. Great grandmother to Mason, Kaylee, Camden, Tyler and Hazel. Funeral will be held on Friday at 12 noon at Corpus Christi Church 2001 Route 9 in Ushers where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Road Latham, NY 12110. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065, 518-371-5454. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral
12:00 PM
Corpus Christi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved