Marian Therese Tate, age 86, passed away on November 29, 2020. She was born in Utica, NY on September 5, 1934, daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve Jerzykiewicz. Marian was the beloved wife of William Wohlleber. Marian was happiest when she was surrounded by her loved ones. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her interests included, traveling the world with her husband, Bill, gardening, reading, puzzles and crafting. She had a real sense of style. One of her favorite pastimes was spending Sunday afternoons with Alice, her sister and best friend. They never missed a good sale! Her smile could light up a room and she will be remembered as a woman of beauty, elegance and grace. Marian's memory will live on in all who loved her. Adored by her 5 children, Michael Tate (Mary Beth), Robyn Magee (Stephen), Lisa Field (Terry), Casey Huber (Joe), and Allyson Peek (Rick). Survived by the father of her children, Frank A. Tate, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn, Joseph, Alexander, Ryan, Michael, Emily, Dylan, Kristen, Nicholas, Scott, James and Bryan. Best sister to Alice Sullivan (Thomas) and the late Joseph Jerzykiewicz, Jr. Great grandmother to Mason, Kaylee, Camden, Tyler and Hazel. Funeral will be held on Friday at 12 noon at Corpus Christi Church 2001 Route 9 in Ushers where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Road Latham, NY 12110. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065, 518-371-5454. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
