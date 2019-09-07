|
|
Marianne E. Duda, 91, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with her daughter Julie Anne at her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Julius A. Duda. Married for 64 years, their love for each carried them through life's trials and tribulations with grace and courage. She was the beloved mother of Julie Anne and her husband Fred Crisafulli, the son she never had. She is the cherished aunt of Catherine (Pete) Colon, Jeanette (Tony) Tarantino, Rosemary Colon, Marysia Duda, and treasured great-aunt to Miguel, Carolyn (Frankie), James (Michelle), Annie, Lana (Ken), Tonia (Clayton), Shawna (Stephanie). She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Mary Ellen; twin sister to Julie Anne; cats, Bootsie, Snuggles, and Bojangles; parents, Helen and Frank Tice; sister, Helen and husband, James Colon; her in-laws, Julia and Stanley Duda; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stanley and Marian Duda, and her seven cherished grandfurbabies who adored her. She was also predeceased by Julie Anne's Godparents, Cecelia and Erik Jorgensen. She lived her life with faith, hope, and charity spreading joy and love to all she met. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church in Delanson, NY. Funeral arrangements are by White Van-Buren Funeral Home in Delanson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 7, 2019 at our Lady of Fatima Church at 9 a.m. Donations in her memory can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1735 Alexander Rd., Delanson, NY 12053, or to Bethany Ministries, P.O. Box 432, Middleburgh, New York 12122-0432. To leave a message or condolence, please visit www.whitevanburenfh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019