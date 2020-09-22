Marianne F. Cook, of Schenectady, died peacefully at Ellis Hospital on the nativity of the Blessed Mary after a recent decline in health. Marianne was born in Bennington, Vermont to Carmela and Peter Ferraro and was the third of five children (brother Vincent and sisters Rose, Kay, and Grace). She was a faithful Christian and dedicated friend. Famously known for her Italian meatballs, and "hand and foot" card playing, she also had a passion for prayer, love of word searches and reading. She enjoyed traveling, especially to holy sites in Israel and Medjugorje. Marianne married John J. Cook at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Schenectady on March 17, 1946. The two had a caring and loving marriage: they promised to wed after John served in WWII in the Pacific as a Marine and they did. The two remained faithfully married for 63 years until John's death in 2009. She had an interest in medicine and loved working with people. Her medical career as a nurse's aide began at St. Claire's Hospital in Schenectady. She was recruited to become the first graduate of St. Claire's X-Ray Technician Program. Marianne went on to teach and mentor future generations of x-ray technicians. Marianne leaves behind a legacy of church, prayer, and community work. In particular, she was active in the healing and charismatic services of the prayer community of St. Paul Church in Schenectady, which she loved. She volunteered at hospitals, nursing homes, and shut-ins as a Eucharistic minister for 45 years. For 30 years she participated with Father Marty Fisher at retreats, healing, and Mass services. To know her was to know her unflinching faith. Marianne leaves behind her dear sister Grace Massaroni, sister-in-law Bernadette Fritz; children John P. Cook (Nancy), Andrew B. Cook (Mary), Mark J. Cook, and Joe Moon (Helen); grandchildren Julie, Peter, John B, Timothy, Sarah, and Caitlin; great-grandchildren Kalei, Sawyer, Cyrus, Crawford, Kinnley, Lucas, Keira, Hannah, Andrew, and Byron; nieces and nephews Linda, Steven, Bob, Mary, and Patrick; godchildren Michele Moon, Kinnley Wightman, Lucas Lynch, and Crawford Cook. Marianne is predeceased by her grandson Andrew M. Cook and Scott Fritz. There will be no calling hours because of COVID-19. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church on 2777 Albany Street, Schenectady, NY. There will be a limit of 80 people. The service will also be available virtually via Zoom and will be recorded. To receive the login information to attend virtually and/or receive a copy of the recording, email Gabe McGarry at gmcgarry7hd2@gmail.com Include "Marianne Cook Memorial" in the subject line. Masks and social distancing will be required at the church service. A celebration of Marianne's life will occur at a later date, hopefully in spring of 2021. If offers of generosity are made on behalf of Marianne, please consider Catholic Charities, City Mission, or someone you know who is in need. The Cook family truly appreciates the love, prayers, and support offered to Marianne throughout her life.