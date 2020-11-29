Marianne Higgins-Barone, 70, passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. Marianne was born and educated in Schenectady, the daughter of the late John J. and Beatrice H. Higgins and was a lifelong area resident. She worked at Fay's Drugs for many years and made numerous lifelong friendships there. More recently, Marianne worked as a manger at Dunkin Donuts on Mohawk Ave. in Scotia. She was a nature lover and enjoyed traveling throughout the western United States with her husband Frank and referred to herself as the "Queen of the Hippies". Marianne also loved the New York Yankees and arguing politics. Marianne is survived by her husband Frank Barone, daughter Jessica (John) Sausville, granddaughter Chloe, sister Susan Ingersoll and nephew Ryan Meehan. Visitation will be held Monday 4:00 pm.