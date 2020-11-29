1/1
Marianne Higgins-Barone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Higgins-Barone, 70, passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. Marianne was born and educated in Schenectady, the daughter of the late John J. and Beatrice H. Higgins and was a lifelong area resident. She worked at Fay's Drugs for many years and made numerous lifelong friendships there. More recently, Marianne worked as a manger at Dunkin Donuts on Mohawk Ave. in Scotia. She was a nature lover and enjoyed traveling throughout the western United States with her husband Frank and referred to herself as the "Queen of the Hippies". Marianne also loved the New York Yankees and arguing politics. Marianne is survived by her husband Frank Barone, daughter Jessica (John) Sausville, granddaughter Chloe, sister Susan Ingersoll and nephew Ryan Meehan. Visitation will be held Monday 4:00 pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved