Marianne Rakvica O'Connor, in this her 86th year, departed this world due to health complications on October 21, 2019.  Marianne was born the eldest of three children to Anthony and Phyllis (Grzelecki) Rakvica at home in Schenectady, NY in 1933. After finishing public school Marianne earned her RN from The University of The State Of New York in the mid-50's, shortly thereafter she moved to Michigan and worked as a nurse at the U of M in Ann Arbor. She married Dr. Archie R. O'Connor of Clinton, MI on November 24, 1960 and resided with he and his six children in Clinton until Dr. O'Connor's untimely death in 1967.  Marianne remained in Clinton until her death. Marianne is survived by her two younger siblings, Carol DeCosmo (Watervliet, NY) and James Rakvica (Fort Lauderdale, FL); five of Dr. O'Connor's children, Rory (Williamsville, NY), John (Watford City, ND), Kevin (McMinnville, OR), Kathleen (Grand Forks, ND), Dennis (Portland, OR), and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. A short graveside ceremony was held in St. Dominic's Cemetery in Clinton, MI on Friday, October 25th, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of the Handler Funeral Home, Tecumseh, MI. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
