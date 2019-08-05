|
MariBeth passed away suddenly on July 30, 2019. She was born in Schenectady, NY on September 23, 1965. MariBeth worked for the State of NY for over 36 years and for the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance at the time of her passing. She loved traveling and music, and most of all her children, Jeremy and Jessica. MariBeth was funny, sweet, and her smile lit up the room. Everyone who knew her, knew of her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In addition to her children, she is survived by her five siblings, many friends, and co-workers. A celebration of life will be held at Sonrise Bible Church, 1082 Dunnsville Rd., Rotterdam, NY on Wednesday, August 7th. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a service and reception. In lieu of flowers, donations in MariBeth's name may be made to the National Wildlife Federation, or The Ocean Conservancy. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019