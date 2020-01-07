|
|
Marie A. Ahearn, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Marie was the daughter of the late William MacGregor and Alice Terrio. Marie in earlier years had opportunity to experience many cultures across the world while raising her children. She enjoyed traveling to exotic places and the food she encountered inspired her love of cooking for family and friends. Upon retirement, Marie moved to Wilmington, NC where she enjoyed beach vacations with family and playing bridge, golf and tennis with friends. She resided there for over 20 years. Marie is survived by her children, Amy (Michael) Zonca, Meg Hillmann, Patrick (Merle) Ahearn, Michael (Sonya) Ahearn; her seven grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Stephanie, Matthew, Kate, Natalie and Andrew; her two great-grandchildren, Victoria and Eva; her eight siblings; and many loving relatives and friends. Marie was predeceased by her two brothers. A Memorial Service will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Marie's family would like to thank all the caretakers and staff at Kingsway Arms for their care and compassion during her stay. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020