Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Ahearn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie A. Ahearn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie A. Ahearn Obituary
Marie A. Ahearn, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Marie was the daughter of the late William MacGregor and Alice Terrio. Marie in earlier years had opportunity to experience many cultures across the world while raising her children. She enjoyed traveling to exotic places and the food she encountered inspired her love of cooking for family and friends. Upon retirement, Marie moved to Wilmington, NC where she enjoyed beach vacations with family and playing bridge, golf and tennis with friends. She resided there for over 20 years. Marie is survived by her children, Amy (Michael) Zonca, Meg Hillmann, Patrick (Merle) Ahearn, Michael (Sonya) Ahearn; her seven grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Stephanie, Matthew, Kate, Natalie and Andrew; her two great-grandchildren, Victoria and Eva; her eight siblings; and many loving relatives and friends. Marie was predeceased by her two brothers. A Memorial Service will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Marie's family would like to thank all the caretakers and staff at Kingsway Arms for their care and compassion during her stay. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -