Marie A. Fazio


1933 - 2019
Marie A. Fazio, 86, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born May 27, 1933, she was the daughter of Vincent and Rose (Fournier) Ancora. She grew up in Pittsfield, MA and married James F. Fazio. They followed Jim's career to Owego, NY, Rexford, NY and Winter Springs, FL. In addition to being a homemaker, Marie was employed as an assistant Librarian for Westinghouse in Orlando, FL. Her hearts desire was to bring people to know Christ, most recently attending Northway Church. Over the years, she was active in bible studies and sang in the church choir. She also enjoyed tennis. Besides her parents, her brother, Joseph Ancora, predeceased her. She leaves her loving husband, James Fazio of Jacksonville, FL; two daughters, Paula (Donald) Furr of Jacksonville and Christine (Edward) Di John of Scotia; three sons, James (Francine) Fazio of Schenectady, Michael (Ruth) Fazio of Ballston Lake, and John (Susan) Fazio of Deltona, FL; 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose Marie Viens and a brother, Michael Ancora both of Pittsfield, MA; as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marie's family on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 5 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Colonie. A committal service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Town of Saratoga. Online guest book or to order flowers, visit www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
