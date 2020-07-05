1/1
Marie A. Felthousen, 90, passed away on Saturday , June 27, 2020 at Ellis Hospital, just shy of her 91st Birthday. She was born in Gloversville, NY on July 5th, 1929 to the late Peter and Thema Sarantos. Marie was a graduate of Gloversville High School and continued her education at SUNY Albany where she graduated with a Master of Arts degree. At the completion of her education, Marie began her career at Gloversville High School as a teacher of eleventh grade English. After several years there, she moved to Schenectady where she continued teaching 11th grade English at Niskayuna High School. Her dedication to her profession and her students was unparalleled. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Ronald C. Felthousen who passed away in 2014. She is survived by her sister, Geraldine Sarantos of Bridgewater, NJ, and her cousins, John Little of Schenectady, NY, and Claudia Duble of Irvine, CA. Marie was a voracious reader her entire life and loved discussing her favorite books with others who shared her passion. She was fond of socializing, as well as traveling both in country and abroad. Marie particularly enjoyed playing Contract Bridge at various venues and was a member of the American Contract Bridge League. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her gracious and charming personality. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday July 7th, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St.(at McClellan St.), Schenectady. There will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions in Marie's name may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave condolences for Marie's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net.


