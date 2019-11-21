Home

Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY
Marie A. Hettrich


1933 - 2019
Marie A. Hettrich Obituary
Marie A. Hettrich passed away suddenly on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born in Ballston Spa, NY on August 28, 1933. Marie worked for the Ballston Spa School District in the payroll department. Marie was the loving wife of Peter Hettrich for 57 years and had three children Fran Maurer of Earlton, David Hettrich of Delmar and Dale Hettrich of Wilton. She lovingly welcomed to the family their spouses Paul, Elizabeth and Jennifer. Marie had four grandchildren Sydney, Jaden, Steven, and Jillian whom she adored. They loved visiting Grandma's house and dressing up in all the 60's, 70's and 80's clothes they could find and putting on plays for her. She spent many years working each summer at the Saratoga County Fair as a volunteer Talent Coordinator. Marie enjoyed working with her flowers in the yard and spent her free time reading. She enjoyed camping, taking trips with her family going cross country in a trailer to Wyoming and later in life traveling, with her husband as well as traveling to Maine with her entire family for 10 years including this past September. Marie had many friends and enjoyed shopping with her friend Audrey and going out to lunch with a group of friends once a month. She was predeceased by her mother, Frances Pernatozzi, and her father, Ralph Pastore who as a young boy came over from Italy to the United States traveling on a ship with his father. She was also predeceased by her stepmother, Florence; her older brother, Charles Pastore; her older sister, Lucy Verrigni; and her younger brother, Frank Pastore. She attended weekly mass at St Mary's Church in Ballston Spa. She was always donating to whatever cause showed up in her mailbox. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday, November 25 at St. Mary's Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow in Malta Ridge Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, November 24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
