Marie A. Luciano, 97, of County Route 75, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, June 20, after a brief illness. Born in Mechanicville on February 16, 1923, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Zurlo) D'Amico, she was a graduate of Mechanicville High School. Marie graduated from the Austin Beauty School and owned and operated her own hair salon for a short time. More importantly, she helped run the D'Amico family business, Joe's Delicatessen, which operated for many years on Park Avenue. Marie looked forward to her weekly Sunday dinners with her family, and would always host, cook and bake for all the holiday parties. She was locally famous for her pizzellas and antipastos, often making them for family and friends on special occasions. Over the years, Marie became a huge NY Yankee fan, even attending a game in the early 2000's with her sons and grandson Adam. She also enjoyed watching golf on TV. She was a lifelong communicant of Assumption-St. Paul(All Saints on the Hudson) Church and was a member of its Sacred Heart and Altar Rosary Societies. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Theodore C. Luciano and her sister, Rose (John) DiDomenico. She is survived by her two loving sons and their families, Dominick (Lorraine) and Theodore (Allison) Luciano, both of Mechanicville, grandchildren Marissa (John) Mascioli and Dominick (Juliette) Luciano, Adam (Erin) Luciano and Kristen (Greg) Bentley; great-grandchildren, Mattea, Johnny, Antonio, Joseph, Lorenzo, Madeleine, Francesca, Whitney and Nora; her brother, Vincent(Marie) D'Amico of Port St. Lucie, FL; along with many loving nieces and nephews. Marie's family wishes to offer their deepest gratitude to Dr. Stephen Sgambati Jr, who provided personalized, devoted and caring medical service at a moment's notice for Marie. They will always greatly appreciate and never forget those efforts. The family would also like to thank Marie's caregivers, Jen Hirsch of Adirondack Home Aides, Karen Perkins and Karen Fuller for offering their time to provide comfort to Marie in her home over the last several years. Also a special thank you to her Nephew Joe and Niece Andrea DiDomenico, their children Michael and Joelle, great neighbors who always treated their Aunt Marie with the utmost love, respect and comfort throughout the years, whom she truly loved. A private service will be held at All Saints on the Hudson (St. Peter's) Church, Stillwater with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to All Saints on the Hudson Church, 52 William St., Mechanicville, NY 12118 in loving memory of Marie A. Luciano. During this extremely difficult time, friends are encouraged to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, memories or photos they may have of Marie.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 25, 2020.