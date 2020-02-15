|
Marie "Curly" C. Caprara, 89, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born in Rotterdam to the late Ralph Mercoglan and Connie Canali Mercoglan. She was married to the late Albert J. Caprara. Curly graduated from Draper High School. She worked at Canali's Restaurant in Rotterdam for well over 60 years. She was known for her sharp memory, especially her ability to remember birth dates of family members. She loved visits from her family and friends, and even hosted this past Christmas dinner. She enjoyed traveling with her family. She was an avid Giants and NFL fan. She will be forever missed by her sons; Ralph (Susan), Michael (Michele), and Albert, Jr. (Jane) Caprara, her grandchildren; Brian (Marisa), Maria (Stuart), Karen (Rafael), Joshua, Dominic, Gary, Mark, David, Anthony (Nicole), Chris (Anna), and Ryan, her great-grandchildren, Life, Ryah, Greyson, Sofia, Camila, Nadia, Viana, Zoe, Brinley, Alexis, and Savannah, godchildren; Cynthia and Sandy, as well as many loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Curly on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Rd., Rotterdam, NY 12306. Burial will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any donations be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020