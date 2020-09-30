Marie C. Tellier, age 85, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. Marie was born on March 23, 1935 in Brewer, Maine to the late Gordon and Margaret (Reimer) Howard. Marie graduated from Fultonville High School in 1953 and soon after jumped into the working world. Marie worked in various positions throughout her life, serving in administrative roles with many companies. She retired from Bank of America in Jacksonville, FL in 2000. Marie was a lively lady and a wonderful polka dancer. She enjoyed any outing that included polka, be it the music, the dancing, or just the people enjoying it with her. She enjoyed playing golf. Marie also liked to tap into her creative side, whether she was tending to her garden, or piecing together her latest quilt. She loved to see the colors and patterns come together. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and made many unique hats for herself as well as others. Marie was also a long-time active communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church in Ballston Lake. Marie is survived by her wonderful children, Laurie (Tom) Robinson, Nicholas Shear, Patricia (Greg) Michon, Victor Shear, and son-in-law Tom Lahey; her much-loved grandchildren, Brad, Patrick and Rebecca Lahey, Alexander, Kristen, Samantha and Katherine Robinson, Noah, Nicole, Natalie, and Nathan Shear, Steven Michon and Kailee Higginbotham and her dear sister, Paige (David) Allen. Along with her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband, Lester J. Tellier, her daughter Charlene Lahey, and her brothers, Harold and Francis Howard. Calling hours and funeral mass will be held privately for family on Friday. Private interment will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. The family wishes to thank all the wonderful staff at Peregrine Senior Living for their care, kindness, and compassion. Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to Peregrine Senior Living, 5 South Family Drive, Colonie, NY 12205 or Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza Suite 405 Albany, NY 12205. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake NY, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Marie's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
.