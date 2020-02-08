|
Marie D. Schneider, 90, of Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home, Clifton Park, died on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at her residence after a long illness. She was born on March 20, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY and was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Loughlin Kemp. Marie was a graduate Fort Hamilton High School and the beloved wife of the late Rudolph Schneider, Jr. who died on May 23, 2001. She had been a former writer for the Commercial News. She was an organizer for the League of Woman voters in Saratoga Co. Marie enjoyed quilting, genealogy, writing and traveling especially to visit her grandchildren over the years. Over the years, she was a member of Jonesville United Methodist Church, Round Lake United Methodist Church, and St. Peter's Church in Malta. She is the beloved mother of Mark (Barbara) Schneider, Rudy (Nell) Schneider, Eric (Sharon) Schneider, Robin (Ed) Larkin and the late Mary Schneider, cherished grandmother of Alex (Katie) Emma, Jarod (Jenny) Katie, Helen (Tom) and Darby; great-grandmother of Remy and Rhylan and sister of the late Carolyn Schaum. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Bill Schaum, cousins and nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be private from the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, New York 12065. Donations can be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga County www.communityhospice.org in Marie's memory. Spring interment will be in the Jonesville Cemetery, Clifton Park, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020