Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie E. Thornhill

Marie E. Thornhill Obituary
Marie E. Thornhill, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Endicott, NY on May 14, 1931, she was the daughter of Norval and Ruth Penrose. Marie worked at Steiner's Department Store and Western Auto in Ballston Spa for many years. She enjoyed reading, quilting and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years Allen Thornhill; sister, Mildred Johnson; and brothers, Norval Penrose and Robert Penrose. Marie is survived by her children, Allena Delmarter, Mark Thornhilll (Betty) and David Thornhill (Valerie); grandsons, Mark Thornhill, Jr and Steven Thornhill (Brenda); great-granddaughter, Bree Thornhill; and brother, Frank Penrose (Peg). A graveside service will be held at Rock City Falls Cemetery in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
