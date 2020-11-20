1/1
Marie Juliette Blackwell
Marie Juliette Blackwell, aged 80 years, passed away Tuesday, November 18th, 2020. Marie was born November 12th 1940 in Washington D.C, to Joseph and Virginia Valade, and has been a resident of the Capital District area since 1952. She was a member of the Reformed Church, former president of the Loudonville School PTA, and retired from Sears, Roebuck and Company in 2003. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H.J. Blackwell, whom she married in November 1971, and together raised three children, Rosemary Newcomb of Colonie, Jonathan Blackwell of Troy, and Robert Blackwell of Schenectady. Marie is cherished grandmother to Donald, Kimberly, Jacqueline, Courtney, Lindsay, Thomas, Skylar, and Jaxson and great-grandmother to Deegan, Dalhia, Lily, Briar, and Ella. Additonally she is survived by her siblings Andre Valade, Anthony Valade, Alexander Valade, Allan Valade, John Valade, Madeline Copeland, Virginia Klusman, Annette Moetler, Christina Murray, and Paula Anne McMahon. She was preceded in death by brothers, Adrian, Albert, Armand, Augustine, Thomas, and Paul Valade. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive through her several nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Sunday, November 22nd 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham NY. A prayer service will be held on Monday, November 23rd 2020 at 9 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment, at 11 a.m., in the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery. Visit www.bowenandparkerbros.com to leave a note of sympathy for Marie's family and for driving directions.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
NOV
23
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
NOV
23
Interment
11:00 AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 273-4162
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
