Marie K. Johnston
Marie K. Johnston, 97, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday December 2, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of William Johnson and Margaret Fahrenkopf. Marie was a communicant of St. Madeleine Sophie Church where she attended daily Mass. She was involved in many church organizations which included the rosary society and also the Christ Child Society where she crocheted along with needlework. She was a member of the Duanesburg seniors with whom she traveled and served lunch. She also served at the Schenectady soup kitchen until she was 88. Marie loved crafts along with gardening, needlework and crocheting. She was predeceased by her two husbands; Robert P. Weis and Leslie Johnston. She was also predeceased by her brother William F. Johnson Jr. She is survived by her five children; Janice (George) Buhrmaster, Robert (Nancy) Weis, Sandra (Lawrence) Grant, Joseph (Jennifer) Weis and David (Rebecca) Weis. Marie is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial, to which relatives and friends are invited, will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Madeleine Sophie Church 3500 Carman Rd., Guilderland. Calling hours will be private. Burial will follow at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 3, 2020.
