Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Madeleine Sophie Church
3500 Carman Road
Schenectady, NY
1933 - 2019
Marie Martini Obituary
Marie Martini, 86, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Schenectady to Ralph Cuomo and Victoria DeLorenzo Cuomo. She was married to Anthony Martini. They were happily married for many years. Marie worked in the produce section of Price Chopper for many years. She married Anthony in 1952. She loved spending time with her daughters and her cats; Clay, Tyler, Sammy, and Rags. She enjoyed watching old movies about war or cowboys. She liked to travel, and even went on several cruises with her family around the globe to various countries. She enjoyed being outside, especially to do her yard work. She will be forever missed by her daughters; Vicki (James) Gagnier, and Lorie Martini; her brother Ronald (Donna) Cuomo; her sister Anita Cooper; and her sister-in-law, Arlene. She is now together in eternal life with her loving husband, Anthony, her parents; Ralph and Victoria; and her brothers, Peter Cuomo and Patrick Cuomo. Family and friends are invited to attend a calling hour for Marie on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave Schenectady, NY 12306. A mass of Christian burial will take place at 12pm at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Road Schenectady, NY 12303. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made in Marie's name to St. Judes Children Hospital Foundation, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA, or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
