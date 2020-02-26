|
Marie T. Beaver, 91, former longtime resident of Mechanicville, died unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 16th after being stricken at her home. Born at her family home in Mechanicville on October 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William and Katherine Valetta. A Mechanicville High School graduate, Marie continued her education at Becker Junior College. In her youth, Marie helped with the daily operation of her family's business, The Paper City Diner, located on Railroad Ave, Mechanicville. Marie eventually went on to own and operate her own grocery store, Marie's Superette for many years. She also worked for the Pennysaver and was a 10 year employee of the NYS Department of Labor prior to retirement. Marie was a longtime communicant of Assumption St. Paul Parish, Mechanicville and was also a member of the Court St. Paul #71, Catholic Daughters of America. She also bowled in the Catholic Daughters bowling league. Marie loved her grandchildren, caring for them through different points of her life. Her devotion to her family was second to none. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, George E. Beaver, whom she married on Nov. 18, 1950; her children, sons, George Beaver II of Bradenton, FL, Greg(Nancy) Beauvoir of Avon Park, FL and daughter, Gina(Bryan) Crete of South Glens Falls; grandchildren, Deanna(Christopher) Acosta, Dean(Kayla) Beaver, Melina Crete, and Mikaela Toleman. Marie would have wanted a special mention that her best friend and granddaughter, Mikaela, took exceptional and loving care of her in the final years of her life. Also great-grandchildren, CJ and Alexandra Acosta; nephew, John(Jane) Valetta and niece, Kimberly (Frank) Scirocco and her children, Zachary, Alexis (Adam) and Alexis' daughter, Chloe. Marie was predeceased by her brother, John and his wife, Hazel Valetta. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 28th from 11 a.m. to noon at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A funeral home service will follow beginning at noon with inurnment to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the All Saints on the Hudson Church, 52 William St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 in loving memory of Marie T. Beaver. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020