Marie T. Tebbano, age 95, formerly of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020, at Home of the Good Shepherd Assisted Living Residence. Born August 9,1925, Marie was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Consiglia (Messere) Cirillo. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1944, and was an auditor in several Schenectady businesses for many years. Aside from her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband, Aniello S. (Don) Tebbano; their son Mark J. Tebbano; and her two sisters Celeste M. Coltre and Rose M. Gote. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Schenectady, where she was active in many parish organizations including Society of the Children of Mary; Parish Council; St. Theresa's Guild; and Mount Carmel Women's Society. She taught religious education classes for many years, and was a Cub Scout Den Mother within the parish. Marie was co-founder of Mount Carmel Seniors, serving as an officer several times. For over sixty years she helped organize various fundraisers to benefit parish programs, and enjoyed cooking for the annual Mount Carmel Italian Festa until she was eighty-seven years old. Marie was also a member and officer of the Ladies Lore Auxilliary of Rotterdam Elks Club #2157 for many years. Marie was an avid New York Yankees fan and never missed their games on T.V. She loved her friends and neighbors, and there was always a pot of coffee ready when someone popped in for a visit. Of course, her favorite times were spent with family, whether enjoying Monday night dinners with her grandchildren, school shopping each year, or traveling. One of Marie's favorite adventures was celebrating the millennium with her family at Disney World: a trip lovingly remembered as the "Tebbano World Tour!" To know Marie was to be touched by her love. She had a huge heart and will always be remembered for the abundant love she gave to all around her. Marie is survived by her children; Niel (Christine) Tebbano of Saratoga Springs, Nancy (F. Patrick) Jeffers of Watervliet, and Michael (Sheila) Tebbano of Palm Coast, Florida. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Gregory (Joanna) Tebbano, Eric (Claire) Tebbano, Megan Jeffers, Meredith Jeffers, Marcella (Charlene) Tebbano, Melissa Jeffers, Allison (Jerry) Saliba; and four great-grandchildren, Jasen, Chloe, Nicholas, and Zoe. Marie is also survived by her sister, Louise Bonafede; her brother-in-law, Valentino Tebbano, many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and dear friends. Words cannot express our heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated staff at Home of the Good Shepherd Assisted Living Facility in Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Hospital, and to Community Hospice of Saratoga. Their kindness, support, and compassionate care will always be treasured. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in memory of Marie Tebbano to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services for Marie will be held privately. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady, NY. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.