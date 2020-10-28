1/
Marietta Rachel "Marie" Thompson
Marietta Rachel "Marie" Thompson, age 94, of Clifton Park, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Marie was born on May 12, 1926 in Keeseville, New York to Michael and Mary (Vartuli) Corbo. Marie is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Thompson-Toomey, and son, John Thompson, her son in law, David Blaise, daughters in law, Arlene Thompson and Karla Thompson, her brothers, Michael and Ralph Corbo, ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Mary Corbo, her husband, Harold "Bud" Thompson, her daughter, Sandra Blaise, sons, Howard and Harold Thompson, her sister, Rose Corbo and her brothers, James and Frank Corbo. Marie was a graduate of the Albany Business College and ran an insurance agency in the town of Mineville for many years until she moved to Geneva NY and, ultimately, Clifton Park, NY. She was extremely independent and active throughout her entire life and was an avid reader. She always enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Faith was very important to her and she continued to be an active member of her churches, including St Patrick's (Port Henry) Church and St Edward's (Clifton Park) Church. Due to the Covid pandemic, services will be private. Her burial will be on Wednesday, October 28th at St. Peter and Paul cemetery in Moriah. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Burial
St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Moriah
Funeral services provided by
Harland Funeral Home
4279 Main St
Port Henry, NY 12974
(518) 546-7033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
