Longtime Schenectady native Marilyn Adelaide Aragosa died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 89. The daughter of Mary (Belouin) and William Thimineur, Marilyn was born on Monday, October 27, 1930. A graduate of St. Columba's High School; Marilyn attended nursing school, worked briefly at St Catherine's Home for Children; and began a career in General Electric's Industrial Controls Division. On Saturday, April 30, 1955, she married the love of her life, Emanuel Aragosa, at Sacred Heart Church. The couple headed off for a honeymoon in New York City, and settled in to an apartment in Jamaica, Queens while Emanuel completed his tour of duty in the United States Navy, returning to Schenectady to raise their family. Not only did the couple raise a family, and grow a family business (Marty's True Value Hardware), during their 65 year marriage, they were active community members. Marilyn served as president of Northside Little League Auxiliary, Girl Scout leader, Yates School PTO member and teacher's aide, St. Anthony's Catechism teacher, election inspector, financial secretary and NYS Trustee for the Order of Sons of Italy in America, and more. Marilyn touched the lives of many, and will be long remembered for her compassion and dedication. Marilyn's legacy includes her husband Emanuel; six children – Anne Rockwood, Joseph (Ann) Aragosa, Mary (Tom) Podesva, Lynne (Mark) Ranze, Michael (Margaret) Aragosa, and Theresa (Bill) Johnson; ten surviving grandchildren – Heather (Robert) Rogers, Joshua (Stefanie), and Jacob (Kyla) Rockwood; Zachary and Alicia Aragosa; Laura Podesva; Justin, Carli, and Jenna Aragosa; and Will Johnson; eight great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Miles, and Isla Rogers; Hunter and Roman Rockwood; Caroline Jenkins, Alex and Isabelle Rockwood. Marilyn was predeceased by her brother, Gordon C. Light; her grandchildren, Paige Lynn Aragosa and Lucas Daniel Rockwood; and her great-granddaughter Alyena Mae Rockwood. Calling hours will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, followed by entombment at St. Anthony's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the City Mission or the . Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019