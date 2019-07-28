|
Marilyn A. Howland, 75, of Dacula, Georgia, formerly of Schenectady, New York, passed away at home on July 11th, 2019, after a long series of illnesses. She was in loving company of her daughter Lori as well as her four rescue dogs, Tux, Maya, Corey, and Eddie. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Ann Keller of Dacula, GA, her son, Steven John Keller of Fort Lauderdale, FL, a loving niece, Linda Potter (Robert) of Leominster, MA, nephew, Scott Howland (Jennifer) of Athol, MA. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents and brother, Robert E. Howland (Patricia) of Leominster, MA. Marilyn was born April 20, 1944 in Schenectady, NY. Daughter of Ralph and Gertrude (Albrecht) Howland. She lived the majority of her life in Schenectady, NY where she worked for Schenectady Cable Vision, (TCI), and Time Warner Cable of Albany. As the change in company occured, Marilyn transisitioned. After nearly 28 years, she retired as office manager. Marilyn moved to Garden Walk, Stone Mountain, Georgia in '09, she was dearly loved by the community as she was always out and about chatting, dog walking, working on gardening throughtout the community (Shelia Hortman) coffee clutching (Donna Cella) and serving her friends and neighbors fresh baked treats. Baking was a way that Marilyn showed love to others, and others loved her for her baking. Christmas cookies, pies, peanut butter balls, sugar press cookies, but it was her brownies that made her famous among friends. While in Stone Mountain, she took on various part time jobs, Stone Mountain Park, (as a Christmas Elf, as well as a Halloween Scarecrow). Her last employment was at Always Fresh Neighborhood Market and Restaurant, Lilburn, GA where she became a part of a very special group of staff, and loved her co-workers as well as customers. She was part of a sisterhood within the restaurant. Marilyn also made special friends at various dog parks she would take Tux and Maya to. In 2017 Marilyn moved to Dacula with her daughter, Lori. Together they made a happy home filled with laughter and love, beautiful gardens, but also filled their home with the love of their rescue dogs - Tux, Maya, Corey, and Eddie. Marilyn loved her "Kids" with all her heart. She was forever talking to friends and acquaintances about her "kids". Marilyn was the kind of person you could not help but love. Her wit and sense of humor was awkwardly charming and engaging. She had life long friends (Norma Fedory) friends from Schenectady, TWC, neighbors (Joan Hotling) and classmates (Mont Pleasant) that she kept in contact with over the years. She was thankful for all her friends near and far. She always ended a conversation with several I love you's. In the darker days of her being ill, she was still able to brighten a room even if it was at NorthEast Georgia Medical or Davita Dialysis. She was constantly making people laugh and warming their hearts. A Celebration of love, laughter, and remembrance will be held for Marilyn later in the year. Marilyn's biggest joy in life was the companionship of her many dogs that she had loved over the years. It was Marilyn's wish that when her life ended that Lori would be able to continue to love and care for their family rescue dogs. She knew that her "kids" were a source of comfort, joy and love to Lori as well. In lieu of flowers, it would be a great honor and appreciation of her family if those who which to remember her would do so by donating a small gift to a fund in Marilyn's memory. A fund has been set up by the family https://paypal.me/KidsofMarilyn
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 28, 2019